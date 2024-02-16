Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $61.00 Price Target at CIBC

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magna International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

MGA opened at $55.61 on Monday. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 549.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 272.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

