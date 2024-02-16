Helmerich & Payne’s (HP) Positive Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $50.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.52. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

