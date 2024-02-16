Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $262.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $238.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.75.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $228.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

