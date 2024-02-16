Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $31,507,201.50 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $31,507,201.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 687,981,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,212,246,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $31,454,575.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $31,458,474.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $31,546,183.50.

On Friday, January 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total value of $31,819,057.50.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $31,721,602.50.

On Monday, January 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50.

On Thursday, January 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $32,070,491.40.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $31,667,027.70.

On Friday, January 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $31,729,398.90.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $31,723,551.60.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

