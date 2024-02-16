Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CEO Sells $7,138,810.00 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $145.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.16 and its 200-day moving average is $124.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,183,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,636,000 after purchasing an additional 198,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,754,000 after buying an additional 146,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,084,000 after buying an additional 736,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,229,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,776,000 after buying an additional 39,528 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

