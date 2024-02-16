Brokerages Set Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price at $94.95

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $525,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,209,338.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,209,338.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,560,061. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,297,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 14,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MU opened at $81.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93. The company has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

