Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.63.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.13%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

