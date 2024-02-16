Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT at $412.62

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $417.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of VRTX opened at $426.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,195 shares of company stock valued at $7,636,550. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,516 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,587,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,489 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,702 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

