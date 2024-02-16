RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $40.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $32.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80, a PEG ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $43.28.

In related news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,603.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,344 shares of company stock worth $3,733,591 over the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,103,000 after acquiring an additional 382,343 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 910,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,895,000 after purchasing an additional 268,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 131,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 81,787 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

