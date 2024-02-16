Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $46.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.22.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IART. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $59.33.
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.
