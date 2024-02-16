Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $46.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IART. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 366,844 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 39.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,051 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,443,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

