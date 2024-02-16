Short Interest in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Increases By 18.1%

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ZD. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ziff Davis Stock Up 3.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 187,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 126,550 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ziff Davis by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,796,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,175,000 after purchasing an additional 88,794 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 1.23. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $85.79.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.