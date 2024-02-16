Short Interest in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Increases By 18.1%

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several brokerages have commented on ZD. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.
Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 1.23. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $85.79.
Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
