Short Interest in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expands By 12.0%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XENE opened at $48.69 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,007,000 after purchasing an additional 766,666 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $116,350,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,681,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after buying an additional 406,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,455,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,109,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.