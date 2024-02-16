Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NAPA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.56.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.20. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $16.63.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 16.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 9,700 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $88,561.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,296.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,306 shares of company stock valued at $492,108 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

