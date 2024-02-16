Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.55.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,316 shares of company stock worth $11,627,332. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

