L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Citigroup

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $211.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

