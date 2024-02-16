Haemonetics’ (HAE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HAE

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.95. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $33,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 1,335.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 378,219 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.