Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $114.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,260,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 427,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 167,485 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

