Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $71.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.89.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Twilio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Down 15.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35.

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $871,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Twilio by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,315,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,812,000 after acquiring an additional 200,144 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Twilio by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,210,000 after acquiring an additional 241,702 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,806,000 after purchasing an additional 709,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.