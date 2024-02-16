Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

WM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $199.11 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $199.92. The firm has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,008 shares of company stock worth $9,049,135. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,486,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.