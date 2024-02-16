JMP Securities Boosts Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Price Target to $25.00

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised Larimar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $13.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $583.07 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 188,764 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,713 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

