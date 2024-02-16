Kellanova (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $60.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised Kellanova from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.93.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $55.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $4,192,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,320,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,438,403.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $42,131,812 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

