BMO Capital Markets Raises Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $51.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VCTR

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $36.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 135.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 78.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.