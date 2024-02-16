Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.45.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES stock opened at $135.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.89. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $139.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Management will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 128.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,392,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,949,378,000 after buying an additional 631,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,097,379,000 after purchasing an additional 771,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,222,000 after buying an additional 2,998,864 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,525,000 after buying an additional 71,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

