SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

Shares of SSTI opened at $19.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. SoundThinking has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $245.37 million, a P/E ratio of -31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

