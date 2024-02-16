Oppenheimer Cuts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $105.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.23.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $73.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,624,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.