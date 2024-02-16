Financial Survey: Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) and System1 (NYSE:SST)

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jianpu Technology and System1’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $143.49 million 0.12 -$18.02 million ($0.32) -2.47 System1 $826.65 million 0.22 -$373.46 million N/A N/A

Jianpu Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than System1.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A System1 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jianpu Technology and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

System1 has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given System1’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe System1 is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology -4.68% -11.21% -4.97% System1 -36.83% -39.90% -14.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of System1 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

System1 beats Jianpu Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products. It recommends financial products to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. The company also provides big data and system-based risk management, advertising and marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers. It operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

