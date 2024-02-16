Contrasting Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and Orange County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanover Bancorp $62.58 million 2.09 $15.16 million $1.84 9.62 Orange County Bancorp $101.69 million 2.60 $29.48 million $5.23 8.95

Orange County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Bancorp. Orange County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanover Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Hanover Bancorp has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hanover Bancorp and Orange County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanover Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hanover Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.69%. Orange County Bancorp has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.97%. Given Hanover Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hanover Bancorp is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hanover Bancorp pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orange County Bancorp pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanover Bancorp 10.93% 7.47% 0.64% Orange County Bancorp 22.47% 22.76% 1.36%

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats Hanover Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loans, commercial real estate financing, small business administration, lending directory services, and residential mortgage. In addition, the company offers cash management, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and digital solutions. Its banking offices are located in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Kings, New York Counties, New York, Monmouth County, Freehold, and New Jersey. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates full-service branches in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York, as well as loan production office. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

