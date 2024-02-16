T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.30.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TROW opened at $108.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.22. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 62.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,992 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,502,000 after purchasing an additional 149,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

