Reviewing Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) & Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI)

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) and Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron N/A N/A N/A Ascent Solar Technologies -3,662.39% -7,017.74% -122.29%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 1 1 1 3.00 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tokyo Electron and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Ascent Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $16.35 billion 6.89 $3.53 billion N/A N/A Ascent Solar Technologies $1.22 million 1.80 -$19.75 million ($134.04) 0.00

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

