Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,532 shares of company stock worth $2,123,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6,442.2% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,507,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,097,000 after acquiring an additional 291,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after acquiring an additional 354,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $81.92 and a twelve month high of $103.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.