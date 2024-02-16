Brokerages Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Target Price at $105.00

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several analysts have commented on TRGP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 37.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 944.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 38.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,705,000 after acquiring an additional 509,994 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $93.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 2.18. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $93.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

