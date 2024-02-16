Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.66.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on Enerflex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$6.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$840.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.83. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.44 and a 12 month high of C$11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

