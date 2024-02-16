Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $11.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.95. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $53,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $53,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $58,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,337,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,231 shares of company stock worth $153,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 114,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,979,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 238,077 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

