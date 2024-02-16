Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp downgraded SilverBow Resources from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho began coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut SilverBow Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBOW

SilverBow Resources Stock Up 6.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of SBOW opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $705.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $79,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.