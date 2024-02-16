Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $16.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

RIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 5.2 %

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.