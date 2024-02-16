Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Cut to Under Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Northland Securities currently has $67.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.17.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWI

Power Integrations Price Performance

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,994 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $543,363.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at $40,786,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,708. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,388,000 after purchasing an additional 299,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after purchasing an additional 154,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,770 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.