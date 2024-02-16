First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.25.

First American Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of FAF opened at $60.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.14. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

