Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Shopify Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.34. Shopify has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.33 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.