Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $900.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $913.78 on Monday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $928.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $799.68 and its 200 day moving average is $708.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 28.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,931.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,931.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,714 shares of company stock worth $20,871,781 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,711,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,173,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,972,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

