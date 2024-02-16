Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Barclays

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Hershey from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.33.

HSY opened at $192.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.72 and its 200-day moving average is $198.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

