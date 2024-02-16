Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,444,000. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,291,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.
BTDR stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $833.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.87. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
