Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Up 24.0% in January

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFBD. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in Infobird by 1,991.3% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 500,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 476,496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infobird in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Infobird in the first quarter valued at $704,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infobird Stock Performance

Infobird stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Infobird has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $170.00.

Infobird Company Profile

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

