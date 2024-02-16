CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBAY. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.15.
In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $120,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
