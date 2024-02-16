CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Earns Neutral Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.15.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.

In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,668,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,073,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,555,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,742 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2,028.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 988,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 182.6% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 325,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 210,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

