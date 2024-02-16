StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.00. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.71 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

