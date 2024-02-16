Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $72.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TDC. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Teradata has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 54.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

