TFI International’s (TFII) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $155.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TFII. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.28.

Shares of TFII opened at $145.54 on Monday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in TFI International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TFI International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of TFI International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

