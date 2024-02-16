TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Raised to $10.00 at Barclays

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.14.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.85.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

