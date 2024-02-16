Timken (NYSE:TKR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. Timken has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Timken by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Timken by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Timken by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

