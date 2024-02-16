Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRNO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 1.6 %

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE TRNO opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In other news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $49,505,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Terreno Realty by 91,086.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 713,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,688,000 after acquiring an additional 712,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,935,000 after buying an additional 574,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,873,000 after buying an additional 549,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,107,000 after buying an additional 529,563 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

See Also

